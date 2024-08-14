Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.04.

Starbucks Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

