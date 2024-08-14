Stifel Canada Upgrades Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to Strong-Buy

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics
In other news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$88,600.50. In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $437,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.