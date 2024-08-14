Stifel Canada Upgrades Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to Strong-Buy

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$581.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.64.

In other news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$88,600.50. In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $437,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

