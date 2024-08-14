Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,392.50 or 1.00002976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023836 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

