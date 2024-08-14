Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 272.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STRO stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $263.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

