Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $236.19 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

