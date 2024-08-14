Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

Get Macy's alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M

Macy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.83 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 189,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 271,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Macy’s by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Macy’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.