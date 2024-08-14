Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

TME opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

