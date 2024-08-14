TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $5.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WULF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

