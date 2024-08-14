Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Given New $11.27 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.