The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $51.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.