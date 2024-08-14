The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in July

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 113,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of RGF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,680 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

