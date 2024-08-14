The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $475.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

