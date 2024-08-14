Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $377.55 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00035179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,646,881,811 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

