TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TPG to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

TPG Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75.

Insider Transactions at TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPG

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.