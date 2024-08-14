Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.44% from the stock’s current price.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

UEC opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -159.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 146,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.