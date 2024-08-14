Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

URBN stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

