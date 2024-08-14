UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 301.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

