Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $689,031.82

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $14.51 million and $689,031.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,621,914,125 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

