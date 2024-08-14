Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.7 days.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $151.00.
About Wacker Chemie
