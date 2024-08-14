Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 185 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

