Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 220 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $198,663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $334.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average of $288.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $359.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of -499.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

