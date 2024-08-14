Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,732 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $53,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

