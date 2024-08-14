Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,169,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

