Wedmont Private Capital Buys 134 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Xylem were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

