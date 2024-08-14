Wedmont Private Capital Buys 143 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 166,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

