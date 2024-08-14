Wedmont Private Capital Buys 183 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

