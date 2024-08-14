Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,816 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

