Wedmont Private Capital Buys 640 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 251.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

