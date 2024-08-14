Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Insulet stock opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

