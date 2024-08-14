Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

WY opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

