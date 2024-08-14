Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.