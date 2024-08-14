Wedmont Private Capital Has $230,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,476,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Westpark Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

