Wedmont Private Capital Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9,002.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 161,588 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

