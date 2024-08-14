Wedmont Private Capital Has $239,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

