Wedmont Private Capital Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

