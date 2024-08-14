Wedmont Private Capital Has $270,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pentair were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 2.4 %

PNR stock opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

