Wedmont Private Capital Has $277,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

