Wedmont Private Capital Has $277,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

