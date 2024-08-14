Wedmont Private Capital Has $285,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

