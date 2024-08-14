Wedmont Private Capital Has $483,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,720,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,817,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,916,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

