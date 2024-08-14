Wedmont Private Capital Has $638,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $20,854,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $21,667,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $16,898,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

