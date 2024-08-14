Wedmont Private Capital Has $638,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $20,854,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $21,667,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $16,898,000.
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.94.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
