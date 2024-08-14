Wedmont Private Capital Has $655,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average is $192.26. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.