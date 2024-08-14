Wedmont Private Capital Has $686,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.