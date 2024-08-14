Wedmont Private Capital Has $742,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

