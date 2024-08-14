Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $39.49.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

