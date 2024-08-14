Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

