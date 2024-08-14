Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Allstate were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.