Wedmont Private Capital Invests $227,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

