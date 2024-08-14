Wedmont Private Capital Invests $227,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,351,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

