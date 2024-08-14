Wedmont Private Capital Invests $267,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

